Assam Woman Forced Into Working As House Help In Delhi, Rescued

The North-East Cell of Delhi Police rescued a young woman from Assam’s Baghjan in the Tinsukia district from a family who forced her into working as a house help.
As per initial reports, the 21-year-old woman was forcibly taken as a house help by a family in Delhi where she was working for the last two months.
According to information received, the husband and wife accused of the matter were identified as Sumit Chabra and Aanchal Chabra, both originally from Bihar.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police’s investigation highlighted that an agent named Anisha Bawra had arranged for the victim to be taken in forcefully by the accused family. Anisha Bawra is a resident of Assam and a case against her has been registered at the Baghjan Police Station in Tinsukia.
The victim had been lured into the trap with a promise of a high-paying job. After receiving a complaint in the matter, Baghjan Police had contacted the North-East Cell of Delhi Police for assistance.
The coordinator of the North-East Cell Ghritashree Bhuyan Nurlak was involved in processing the matter for investigation. Last night, an operation was carried out by the officials during which the victim was rescued and later taken to a shelter home where she is currently being kept.