Assamese Community in Bengaluru Celebrates "Sixth Guru Asana Pratishthan Diwas"

The Assamese community in Bengaluru celebrated the "Sixth Guru Asana Pratishthan Diwas" with great enthusiasm at Namghar in Marathahalli. This significant event, deeply rooted in Assamese traditions, was marked by a day-long program filled with cultural and spiritual activities.
The celebrations commenced in the morning with the lighting of lamps, hoisting of the ‘Dharmadhwaja’, and paying tributes. The day featured traditional rituals including ‘Naam-prasanga’, ‘Kirtan recitation’, and ‘Dihanam’, which set a reverent tone for the occasion.
The cultural program was a highlight of the event, showcasing a range of performances such as ‘Borgeet’, ‘Dashavatar dance’, and ‘Jhumura dance’. A particularly touching moment was the prayer performance by Assamese children, an initiative aimed at familiarizing younger generations with ancestral Assamese culture.
In addition to the rituals and performances, the event saw the release of the seventh issue of ‘Sanchipat’, the magazine of the Srimanta Sankardeva Cultural Society, Bengaluru. The society also launched a new website, www.sscsb.in, to provide comprehensive information about its activities and cultural contributions.
The day concluded with the serving of ‘Mah-Prashad’, offering a communal feast to all attendees. The celebrations underscored the vibrant cultural heritage of Assam and the community's dedication to preserving and sharing their traditions in Bengaluru.