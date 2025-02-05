Assam's Apurba Ballav Goswami Conferred With 'Bharat Gaurav Award'

Golaghat-based senior journalist and distinguished environmental activist Apurba Ballav Goswami has been conferred with the prestigious 'Bharat Gaurav Award’ in recognition of his relentless contributions to environmental conservation.

The award was formally presented to Goswami at an event in Sedam, Karnataka, organized as part of the Bharatiya Sanskriti Utsav under the initiative of Bharat Vikas Sangam.

Goswami, known for his unwavering commitment to nature conservation, has played a pivotal role in safeguarding various ecologically significant regions. His efforts range from the protection of Numaligarh Deopahar to the preservation of Singhasan Hills, and active resistance against illegal sand and stone mining in Numaligarh's Kalyani, Doyang, and Dhansiri riverbeds. He has also strongly opposed illegal coal mining in the Patkai Hills, advocating for strict environmental safeguards.

Notably, Goswami was instrumental in the recognition of Dihing-Patkai as a National Park, ensuring legal protection for the biodiversity-rich region. His activism extended to legal action against Oil India Limited following the devastating Baghjan oil well explosion, where he vocally opposed corporate negligence that led to environmental destruction.

Beyond Assam, Goswami has investigated the Assam-Nagaland border issue and worked to uncover the roots of drug trafficking networks, tracing their origins to Myanmar's notorious Golden Triangle. In a more recent development, he has been at the forefront of opposition against the illegal translocation of wild elephants from the Northeast to Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, raising concerns over the unethical wildlife trade.

With his resolute dedication to environmental justice and fearless activism, Goswami's 'Bharat Gaurav Award' has been widely celebrated, with many hailing it as a fitting recognition of his relentless efforts.