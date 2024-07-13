Assembly Bypoll Results: BJP Falters As INDIA Wins 6, Leads In 5 Of 13 Seats

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a Congress surge, with the ruling party’s candidates performing strongly in all three seats that went to bypolls. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu congratulated his wife, Kamlesh Thakur, for her victory in Dehra. Thakur defeated her nearest rival, BJP's Hoshiyar Singh, by a margin of 9,399 votes.

Hardeep Singh Bawa of the Congress defeated BJP’s KL Thakur in Nalagarh by 8,990 votes. In the Hamirpur seat, BJP candidate Ashish Sharma narrowly defeated Congress's Pushpinder Verma by a margin of 1,571 votes.

All three BJP candidates were formerly independent legislators who resigned from the Himachal assembly after voting for the saffron party in the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year.