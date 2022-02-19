Assembly Polls In Punjab, 3rd Phase Voting In UP From Tomorrow

Voting for 59 seats in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh and for all seats in Punjab assembly elections will be held on Sunday as senior leaders from every party made a last-ditch attempt to woo voters on Friday.

Polling for the 117 seats of the Punjab legislative assembly will take place tomorrow with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vying for seats. Voting will begin from 7 am and end at 6 pm.

On the other hand, in Uttar Pradesh, polling is being held in seven phases. With two phases over, a total of 59 assembly seats across 16 districts will go into polls on Sunday. In the third phase, over 2.15 crore people will vote for 627 candidates.

Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts will be voting tomorrow.

Notably, the Karhal Assembly seat from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting, is going to polls tomorrow. He will be opposed by BJP’s Union minister S P Singh Baghel for the seat.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah campaigned in Karhal in the state’s Mainpuri district on Thursday saying that BJP will win the seat while SP will lose the polls in the entire state.

Asking the people gathered at a rally whether they wanted a BJP government under PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Shah said, “We do not need to win 300 seats since the work of winning 300 seats can be completed from Karhal seat. You just need to vote for lotus in Karhal and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will cease to exist in Uttar Pradesh.”

He said that Bahubalis, mafia and rapists have been imprisoned under the Yogi regime while Bajrangbali was free.

Further attacking the SP chief, Shah said, “The chief minister, who was unable to provide electricity to the people during his tenure, is advocating for free electricity today.”

"Akhilesh, seeing his defeat, has also fielded his elderly father Mulayam Singh Yadav in the campaign," he added.