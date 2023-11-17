Assembly Polls: Voting Concludes In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Political bigwigs of the likes of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath are in the fray. Polling was held till 6 pm in all the assembly segments except in Baihar, Lanjhi and Paraswada seats in Balaghat district, 55 booths in Mandla district's Bichhiya and Mandla seats and 40 polling stations in Dindori district, all Naxalite affected, where voting time is till 3 pm.