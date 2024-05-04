AstraZeneca's Covishield Vaccine: Assam CM Dismisses Side Effects Amidst Global Concerns

Amidst growing concerns over the side effects of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, marketed as Covishield in India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that there are no adverse effects associated with the vaccine.
Speaking during a poll campaign for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, CM Sarma emphasized his personal experience with Covishield, stating, "I have taken Covishield vaccine and look at me, I am so healthy and fine." He further dismissed fears, attributing them to a misunderstanding of English language terminology, particularly regarding the phrase "rearest of the rearest." Sarma confirmed having received a booster dose recently, bringing his total doses to four.
He criticized the CPM and certain individuals adhering to leftist ideologies for spreading fear, stating, "The fear-mongering from specific political groups, like the CPM and Leftists, arises from a misunderstanding of English terminology."
This comes in the wake of a class action suit against AstraZeneca reported by The Telegraph, UK, wherein the pharmaceutical company acknowledged the rare side effect of Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), characterized by blood clots and low platelet levels.
However, experts emphasize the rarity of such side effects, with statistics indicating a risk of 2-3 cases per 1,00,000 vaccine recipients. Comparable risks in the UK and EU were reported at one in 2,50,000 and one in 1,00,000, respectively.
To provide perspective, the risk of TTS from the AstraZeneca vaccine is significantly lower than the global risk of dying in a traffic accident, highlighting the risk-benefit ratio inherent in medicine.
Addressing concerns regarding pre-approval testing for such rare risks, experts highlight the impracticality of conducting trials with millions of volunteers over several years for newly-emerged pathogens. Instead, they stress the importance of focusing on improving public health and continuing vaccination efforts.
In conclusion, while AstraZeneca's recent disclosures may have sparked concerns, the focus remains on ensuring public health and the crucial role vaccines play in global health initiatives.