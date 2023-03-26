2 ATCs Suspended After Air India, Nepal Airlines Almost Collided Mid-Air

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) on Sunday suspended two employees of the air traffic controller after a major tragedy was averted when two airlines came close to collision mid-air.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday when two Kathmandu-bound airlines, Air India flight coming from New Delhi and Nepal Airlines plane coming from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, almost collided mid air however, the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the tragedy from happening.

The CAAN spokesperson, Jagannath Niroula, said the two employees were suspended for ‘carelessness’.

The CAAN tweeted, “Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in traffic conflict incident (between Air India and Nepal Airlines on 24th March 2023) have been removed from active control position until further notice.”