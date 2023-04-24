Atiq-Ashraf Killings: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Independent Probe on April 28

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The top court will hear the plea on April 28.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking an urgent hearing of his plea and appraised the court that the matter was scheduled to be listed today.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari has also moved a plea in Supreme Court seeking to constitute an independent expert committee to inquire into the 183 encounters which had occurred since 2017 as stated by the Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) and also to inquire into the police custody murder of Atiq and Ashraf, gangster-turned-politicians.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead inside the premises of MLN Medical College in Prayagraj. The killing was captured live on television channels as Atiq and Ashraf were about to speak to the media. The sound of indiscriminate fire was heard as both of them collapsed on the ground.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction.

Meanwhile, five officers of the Uttar Pradesh Police have been suspended over the killings. Shahganj Inspector or Station Officer (SO) Ashwani Kumar Singh, two inspectors, and two constables are those who have been suspended for dereliction of duty. The five officers were posted at the Shahganj police station. The medical college where Ahmed and his brother were murdered comes under the jurisdiction of Shahganj Police.