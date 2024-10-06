Atishi Takes Dig at Assam Govt; Says Citizens Forced to Seek Healthcare in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena took a dig at the BJP-led Assam government for its inability to provide adequate healthcare services to its citizens, leading many residents to seek medical treatment in Delhi.
Atishi was speaking during a one-on-one session with Sadin-Pratidin Director Mrs. Smitakshi B. Goswami at The Conclave 2024 on Sunday.
Mrs. Smitakshi raised concerns about the difficulties encountered by patients seeking affordable accommodations in Delhi, noting that facilities like Assam House are often occupied by politicians, leaving little availability for those in need.
Atishi responded, stating, “This indicates that the existing government is not able to provide adequate healthcare that a large number of people from Assam have to come to Delhi to get high-quality health care. It is an indictment of the current government in Assam.”
She stressed that Delhi stands out for providing world-class medical services without financial burden, saying, Delhi is the only state where poor people don’t have to sell their jewelry, homes, or fall into infinite debt due to medical expenses. You receive world-class and free treatment in all Delhi government hospitals.”
Additionally, in response to a question from Mrs. Goswami regarding the challenges faced by Northeastern students in Delhi, including issues related to accommodation, security, and infrastructure, Atishi extended an invitation for a dialogue.
She said, “Through your channel, I would like to invite a delegation of students from the Northeast to discuss the issues they face and explore how the Delhi government can contribute to resolving them. I would like to use this forum to encourage students from the Northeast to join us for a discussion, and we will do everything possible to support their needs.”