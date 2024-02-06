Aurangzeb Demolished "Hindu Temple" In Krishna Janmabhoomi Complex: ASI

The Allahabad High Court has set February 22 as the date for a hearing to determine the validity of a petition aiming to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, alleging that it has encroached upon 13.37 acres of land belonging to the Katra Keshav Deo temple. Justice Mayank Kumar Jain has directed that any objections to the petition's challenge on its validity must be filed by February 22.