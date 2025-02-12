Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Passes Away

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, passed away on Wednesday at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPG) in Lucknow.

He was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Neurology ward at SGPGI in critical condition on February 3 after suffering a stroke. The senior consultant from the Neurology department was closely monitoring his condition.

According to his disciple Pradeep Das, Acharya Satyendra Das’s last rites will be performed on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. His mortal remains are being transported from Lucknow to Ayodhya for the final rituals.

Expressing grief over his demise, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described his passing as "an irreparable loss." On Tuesday, he had once again visited SGPGI to check on the ailing priest.