Ayodhya's Monumental Transformation: A New Era of Connectivity and Accessibility Unfolds

Ayodhya's transformation extends beyond railways with the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in December 2023. Developed at a cost exceeding Rs 1450 crore, Phase 1 introduces a state-of-the-art terminal spanning 6500 sqm, set to serve 10 lakh passengers annually. The terminal, reflecting the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir, features temple-inspired architecture on its facade, while its interiors showcase local art and murals reflecting city’s cultural heritage. In the second phase, the airport aims to cater to 60 lakh commuters annually, fostering improved connectivity that is poised to stimulate tourism, boost business activities, and generate employment opportunities in the region.