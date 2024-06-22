Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Receives Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Both leaders, along with ministers and delegates from their respective countries, gathered at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for discussions.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Minister J.P. Nadda, and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh and Kirti Vardhan Singh were also present to welcome Prime Minister Hasina.
Prime Minister Hasina arrived in India for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. According to Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, this visit is expected to significantly enhance India-Bangladesh relations.
Earlier, Jaishankar met with Prime Minister Hasina, emphasizing the strong and enduring ties between the two countries. He expressed gratitude for her insights on further strengthening their special partnership.
Kirtivardhan Singh, the newly-appointed Minister of State for External Affairs, welcomed Prime Minister Hasina upon her arrival at the airport.
This visit marks the first bilateral state visit since the formation of the new government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.
During her visit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi and also to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
India and Bangladesh share a multifaceted relationship based on shared history, culture, and geographical proximity. Under the leadership of Prime Ministers Modi and Hasina, these ties have continued to strengthen. Notably, bilateral activities saw a surge in 2023, including joint inaugurations and virtual summit participations, reflecting the robust nature of their relationship.