Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Meet PM Modi On Sidelines Of G20

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 meet in Delhi, according to reports.
The Bangladesh Prime Minister is set to arrive in Delhi on September 8 ahead of the crucial G20 summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.
According to reports, Sheikh Hasina will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
The two leaders are expected to hold discussions regarding the water of the Teesta River which flows in the Indian states of Sikkim and West Bengal and ultimately into Bangladesh.
Moreover, talks are also likely to be held on the various shared developmental projects between the two neighbouring countries, reports stated.
Sheikh Hasina will also take part in the G20 summit.
It may be noted that among other world leaders, US President Joe Biden is likely to attend the G20 summit, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to miss it.
Likewise, Russia President Vladimir Putin has opted out of participating in the meet.