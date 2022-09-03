Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Visit India from Sept 5-8

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India from September 5 to September 8, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Bangladesh PM during her visit to India will meet President Draupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. She will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on PM Hasina during her visit to New Delhi. Hasina is also likely to visit Ajmer Sharif. She last visited India in October 2019.

"Visit of Bangladeshi PM will strengthen the multifaceted relations between the two countries which is based on historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while providing details of Hasina's visit to India, ANI reported.

Earlier, in June, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also said that PM Hasina can visit New Delhi in the first week of September, The Daily Star reported.

Momen said that both the countries are holding discussions to finalise a date in early September for Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi.

He further said the Bangladesh side conveyed that September first week and or a date in the first 10 days of September would be convenient.

However, at that time, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister said that the date would be finalised soon through discussions so that the visit can take place before the beginning of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The 77th session of the UNGA will open on September 13 this year. Momen said Bangladesh and India decided to implement the bilateral decisions ahead of Hasina's India visit.

