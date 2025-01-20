Bangladeshi National Confesses to Stabbing Saif Ali Khan in Failed Robbery Bid

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan survived a harrowing attack at his Bandra residence, where an intruder stabbed him six times during a burglary attempt. The accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, admitted to the crime following his arrest.

The arrest came after a 70-hour intense manhunt involving over 100 police personnel. Shehzad, who had been living in Mumbai for four months under the alias Bijoy Das, was traced to a labour camp in a forested area near Hiranandani Estate in Thane. When confronted by senior officers, Shehzad reportedly admitted, "Haan, maine hi kiya hai (Yes, I did it)."

Terrifying Night at Bandra

The chilling attack unfolded in the early hours of Thursday at Khan’s 12th-floor apartment in the upscale "Satguru Sharan" building. According to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor’s wife, she witnessed the horrifying moment when the intruder stabbed her husband repeatedly.

“The attacker was aggressive. I saw him attack Saif repeatedly… Our priority was to rush Saif to the hospital,” she told the police.

A nurse present at the scene, Eliyama Philips, who was caring for the couple’s younger son, Jehangir, stated that the intruder demanded ₹1 crore before launching the brutal attack.

Emergency Surgery Saves Saif Ali Khan

Doctors at a city hospital performed emergency surgery to remove a 2.5-inch piece of a broken knife lodged in Khan's spine. They noted that the actor could have sustained severe, potentially fatal injuries had the blade pierced two millimeters deeper.

Khan, 54, is said to be in stable condition and recovering under medical supervision.

A Chase Worthy of a Thriller

Based on CCTV footage and inputs from locals, police tracked Shehzad to a forested area in Thane. A seven-hour search operation ensued, during which the accused tried to hide in the bushes but was eventually captured.

“We found no Indian documents on him. His belongings suggest he is a Bangladeshi national,” said senior police officer Dixit Gedam.

Interestingly, a carpenter resembling the suspect in CCTV footage and another individual detained in Chhattisgarh were briefly held but later released after they were found to have no links to the crime.

Defence Denies Allegations

Defence lawyer Sandeep D. Sherkhane dismissed the accusations as exaggerated due to Khan’s celebrity status. He claimed Shehzad had lived in India for years and possessed valid documents to stay in the country.

Police Custody and Ongoing Investigation

Shehzad has been remanded to five days in police custody for further questioning. Investigators are probing his background, motives, and whether he acted alone or had accomplices.

Bollywood and Fans in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through Bollywood and Khan’s massive fanbase. Social media has been abuzz with prayers and well-wishes for the star’s speedy recovery. Meanwhile, authorities have urged high-profile individuals to tighten their security.

As Saif Ali Khan recovers, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities even in the most secure environments. Police continue their investigation to uncover the full story behind the attack.