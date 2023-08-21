Bank of Baroda Withdraws E-Auction Notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu Bungalow

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to social media, stating, "Yesterday afternoon, the nation learned that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has learned that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'." Ramesh mused, "Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?"