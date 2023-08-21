Bank of Baroda Withdraws E-Auction Notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu Bungalow

Mentioning "technical reasons," the Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday retracted its notice for the e-auction of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's lavish bungalow situated in Mumbai's prestigious Juhu area.
The abrupt withdrawal comes as Sunny Deol allegedly failed to meet a loan repayment obligation of Rs 56 crore. The corrigendum, issued a day after the initial e-auction notice, states, "Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Singh Deol, alias Mr. Sunny Deol, stands withdrawn due to Technical Reasons…"
The now-retracted sale notice, which surfaced on Sunday, detailed the bank's intention to auction Sunny Villa on Gandhi Gram Road in an effort to recuperate the actor's debt of Rs 55.99 crore, along with interest and costs from December 26 of the previous year, excluding any previous recoveries.
The political arena echoed with questions from the Congress on Monday regarding the withdrawal of the e-auction notice.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to social media, stating, "Yesterday afternoon, the nation learned that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has learned that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'." Ramesh mused, "Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?"