Bappi Lahiri’s Last Rites to be Performed Today

Popular singing legend Bappi Lahiri's last rites will be performed at around 9 am today. His mortal remains will be cremated at Vile Parle's crematorium in Mumbai at around 10 am.

Meanwhile, the legendary singer's son Bappa Lahiri has returned to Mumbai from Los Angeles along with his family to perform the last rites of his father.

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Criti Care Hospital.

He had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised for a month. He had tested positive for the virus last year as well.

Though he was discharged from the hospital on Monday, his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues.

Bappi Lahirri’s death was caused due to a condition known as Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer after his demise.