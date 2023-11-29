BCCI Takes Byju's Parent Company To Court

Think & Learn Pvt., the parent company of edtech firm Byju’s has been taken to the National Company Law Tribunal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The BCCI filed a company petition before NCLT Bengaluru under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, on September 8, according to the NCLT website.
The case was registered on November 15 and the date for the next hearing has been set for December 22.
A Byju’s spokesperson was quoted by BQ Prime as saying, “We are in discussions with BCCI to settle the matter and we hope to achieve that soon.”
The BCCI is being represented by Argus Partners (Solicitors & Advocates) in the case.
It may be noted that Byju’s was the lead sponsor for all Indian national cricket team jerseys since 2019 until January this year, when the company opted to terminate the contract with BCCI midway.