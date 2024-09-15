"Was Offered Support for PM Post", Reveals Nitin Gadkari

While attending a journalism awards event on Saturday, Gadkari said, "I remember one incident, I would not name anyone, that person said if you are going to become prime minister, we will support you".

"But, I asked why you should support me, and why should I take your support. To become the prime minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and my organisation, and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is foremost for me," he added.