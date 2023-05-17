Bengal Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises to 9

The death toll in the massive blast that took place at a firecrackers factory in West Bengal rose to nine while several others sustained injuries, reports emerged on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated an investigation into the incident on directions received from the state government.
Notably, a massive explosion took place at a fire crackers factory in West Medinipur district. The entire building where the firework plant was operating reportedly collapsed in the explosion. Rescue operations were launched immediately in the aftermath of the explosion.
According to police officials, more bodies were likely to be recovered once the rescue operations are over. In the mean time, those injured in the incident were transferred to a nearby infirmary where they are said to be in critical condition.
The police were looking into the matter and trying to work out the cause of the explosion. Officials suspect that the factory was used to manufacture crude bombs which might have exploded leading to the fireworks getting burnt. It is most likely that the explosion was caused by the crude bombs, police said.
Meanwhile, it came to the fore that the fireworks factory was operating illegally without the necessary authorization and supervision from the local administration, including the police, as mentioned by the locals.
Locals also claimed that the administration ignored repeated pleas for action against the illegal factory that has grown to employ many people of the area.