Bengaluru: Woman Killed and Body Chopped Into 32 Pieces

In a horrific incident, a young woman has been brutally murdered in Bengaluru, with her body cut into 32 pieces. The crime occurred within the Vayalikaval Police Station limits, and authorities suspect it was committed approximately 4-5 days ago. The victim, originally from another state, had been residing in Bengaluru for some time.
Police discovered the gruesome scene at her residence, where the dismembered body parts were stored in a refrigerator. Police officials are currently investigating the matter, and a thorough examination of the crime scene is underway.
As of now, no information regarding the motive or suspects has been released. Bengaluru Police are expected to provide updates as the investigation progresses, raising serious concerns about safety in the city.