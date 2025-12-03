"Bharat Ratna to Zubeen Garg!" Gaurav Gogoi Demands In Parliament

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, paid a heartfelt tribute to one of Assam’s most celebrated sons, the late Zubeen Garg, during a session in Parliament. Zubeen Garg, a legendary musician, passed away in Singapore in September while scheduled to perform at an event organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

Gogoi described Garg as a multifaceted personality, an artist, a humanitarian, an environmentalist, a wildlife enthusiast, and an avid reader. “During the 1980s and 1990s, he inspired hope among the people of Assam. In recent years, he gave us moral courage and strength, teaching us to rise above personal trauma and remain undivided by religion or caste,” he said.

Highlighting Garg’s lasting impact, Gogoi added, “Truly, Assam meant tea, oil, rhinoceros, and Zubeen Garg. He envisioned a Bor Asom (Greater Assam) free from hate, fear, suspicion, and mistrust. Zubeen will always remain our Kanchenjunga.”

Gogoi also called for justice, questioning how a murder could have occurred on foreign soil during a programme organised by the Government of India. He urged the central government to consider awarding the highest civilian honour to the late musician.

Also Read: "I Demanded In 2022" Gaurav Gogoi On Conferring 'Navratna' Status On NRL