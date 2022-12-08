Bhupendra Patel to Take Oath as Gujarat CM On December 12

Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil on Thursday said that the new chief minister Bhupendra Patel will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm as the party swept the Assembly polls with a record-breaking margin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath-taking ceremony.

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister of Gujarat for the second time. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on 12 September 2021.

"Gujarat CM will take oath at 2 pm on 12th December. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony," CR Paatil said while addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after the trends suggested BJP's majority in the state, empowering the party to form the government for the seventh time in the state.

"Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister again," he confirmed.

Patel said that the BJP humbly accepts the mandate of the people of Gujarat, while also reassuring the public of the party's commitment towards public service, ANI reported.

"The results of Gujarat elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service," the Chief Minister said.

According to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 2 pm, the BJP has won 11 seats so far and is leading on 156 seats, which if solidifies, will be a historic victory for the party.

The BJP, if manages to win 156 seats in the state, will not only thrash its own record of winning the highest ever by the party in the 2002 Assembly elections with 127 seats but also break record of getting the highest number of seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections in 1985 by the Congress' Madhav Singh Solanki government which had won 149 seats.



