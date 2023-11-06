Bhutan King Meets EAM Jaishankar in Delhi; Scheduled to Meet PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk after his arrival in Delhi on Sunday.
S Jaishankar received Wangchuk at the airport where he was accorded a red carpet welcome.
Taking to platform X and informing about the meeting, Jaishankar wrote, “Privilege to call on His Majesty, the King of Bhutan shortly after his arrival in New Delhi. Pleased to hear about the experience of his first visit to Assam. India supports the vision of sustainable transformation of Bhutan under His Majesty’s guidance.”
The Bhutan King is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports said.
Wangchuck's high-profile trip to India comes amid renewed push by Bhutan and China for an early settlement of their decades-old boundary dispute.
Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk arrived in Guwahati for an 8-day visit to India on November 3. This visit is a follow-up to the King’s previous visit to India earlier in April this year, which generated considerable interest, particularly due to the increased attention on the Doklam issue.
While the boundary talks will receive the most interest in New Delhi, given India’s concerns over Doklam, the King’s visit is understood to be prompted by an ambitious project Bhutan plans on the border with Assam, in Gelephu.
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had stated that the Bhutan King’s visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation.