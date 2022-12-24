Bihar: 9 Killed, Several Injured After Chimney of a Brick Kiln Explodes

Atleast 9 killed and several others were left injured after a chimney of a brick kiln exploded in Bihar. According to reports, the injured have been hospitalized and rescue teams are at the spot.

The Motihari Police said, “Seven people died, and several others were injured due to the explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir of Ramgarhwa PS. The injured were admitted to a hospital. Rescue operation is underway. ASP Raxaul, police teams are present with SDRF teams at the spot.”

"Victims have sustained severe injuries and suffered breathlessness due to the explosion in the chimney of the brick kiln in Narirgir. Seven to eight people have been admitted while three were shifted to ventilator," Sujit Kumar, Supt, SRP Hospital, Motihari said.

The incident happened at the brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari, they said.

Among those killed was the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar, police said.

"The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

PM Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 from the injured.

Several fire tenders were working at the site, he said.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “May the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives.”

He directed officials to ensure that all injured persons get good treatment.