Bihar Elections 2025: Voters to Get Paid Holiday on Polling Days

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election, 2025, along with bye-elections in eight Assembly Constituencies (ACs).

Polling for Phase I will be held on November 6, 2025 (Thursday), while Phase II and all bye-elections will take place on November 11, 2025 (Tuesday).

In accordance with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking, or other establishment, and entitled to vote, shall be granted a paid holiday on the day of polling. No deductions shall be made from wages for this holiday, and employers violating this provision may face a fine. Daily wage and casual workers are also entitled to this benefit.

The ECI further clarified that voters employed outside their constituency, but registered in a constituency going to polls, are also eligible for a paid holiday to enable them to cast their vote.

The Commission has instructed all State and UT governments to ensure strict compliance with these provisions so that all eligible voters can exercise their franchise freely and conveniently.

