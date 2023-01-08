National

Bihar: Journalist Critically Injured After Miscreants Open Fire

The journalist has been identified as Rajesh Anal.
In a sensational incident, a journalist succumbed grievous injuries after he was shot in Bihar’s Siwan on Saturday.

As per reports, the incident took place when two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at Rajesh while he was travelling back from his book shop. Rajesh received a bullet injury on his left shoulder.

Post the incident, the journalist was admitted at the Siwan Sadar Hospital by the locals of the area.

He is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition in the hospital.

