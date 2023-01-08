Bihar: Journalist Critically Injured After Miscreants Open Fire

In a sensational incident, a journalist succumbed grievous injuries after he was shot in Bihar’s Siwan on Saturday.

The journalist has been identified as Rajesh Anal.

As per reports, the incident took place when two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at Rajesh while he was travelling back from his book shop. Rajesh received a bullet injury on his left shoulder.

Post the incident, the journalist was admitted at the Siwan Sadar Hospital by the locals of the area.

He is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition in the hospital.