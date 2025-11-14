Bihar Polls: Murder Accused JD(U) Candidate Takes Massive Lead Despite in Jail

Supporters of Anant Singh, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) candidate from Mokama, have put up posters backing him in the constituency, even as he remains in jail. Singh was arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party worker Dular Chand Yadav. One of the posters read: “Jail ka faatak tootega, hamara sher chootega” (The prison gate will break, our lion will be free).
A former MLA and prominent political figure in Bihar, Singh was taken into custody on 2 November along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjit Ram, from his residence in Barh, near Patna. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma said the operation involved around 150 police personnel.
Despite being in jail, early counting trends from the Mokama Assembly constituency indicate Singh leading over RJD’s Veena Devi, with Jan Suraaj candidate Priyadarshi Piyush also contesting the seat.
In the tenth round of counting for Mokama, JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh has extended his lead to 37,752 votes, adding 12,249 votes since the previous round. RJD’s Veena Devi trails with 25,503 votes, losing 12,249 votes compared to the last round, while Jan Suraaj Party’s Priyadarshi Piyush remains in third place with 7,737 votes, trailing Singh by 30,015 votes.
Mokama, located in Patna district and part of the Munger parliamentary constituency, has long been a politically sensitive seat known for intense electoral contests. In the 2020 assembly elections, RJD’s Anant Kumar Singh won the constituency, defeating JD(U)’s Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh.
The Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 68.52% during the second phase of polling across 122 constituencies, as of 5 pm on Tuesday.
