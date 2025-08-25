Bihar’s Transformation: Modi’s Development Blitz vs Lalu Era’s Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gaya, Bihar, on August 22, 2025, offered a masterclass in political messaging fused with developmental showcase. Addressing a massive public gathering, Modi highlighted projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore, spanning infrastructure, power, health, urban development, and connectivity. The event was not just a ceremonial inauguration; it was a statement of intent—showcasing Bihar’s rise under the BJP-led NDA, contrasting sharply with the decades-long stagnation under previous regimes.

Infrastructure and Connectivity: Bridging the Past with the Future

Among the marquee projects unveiled, the Aunta-Simaria Ganga Bridge stood out—a 1.86-km six-lane bridge on NH-31, costing Rs 1,870 crore, aimed at reducing travel distance for heavy vehicles by over 100 km between Mokama and Begusarai. Alongside, a 660-MW thermal power plant worth Rs 6,880 crore promises enhanced energy security, while the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Muzaffarpur adds advanced, affordable healthcare to the state’s social infrastructure.

Urban development also received a significant push. Under the Namami Gange initiative, a sewerage treatment plant in Munger, costing over Rs 520 crore, aims to reduce pollution and improve water quality. Additional STPs and water supply projects in Aurangabad, Bodhgaya, and Jehanabad under AMRUT 2.0 further demonstrate a focus on urban renewal. Tourism and connectivity were boosted with the inauguration of the Amrit Bharat Express (Gaya-Delhi) and the Buddhist Circuit Train (Vaishali-Koderma).

Housing remained central to Modi’s address. Keys were handed over to 12,000 beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 under PMAY-Urban, highlighting the government’s commitment to providing homes with basic amenities. With over 38 lakh homes built in Bihar to date—2 lakh in Gaya alone—Modi underscored the inclusive nature of development.

Aviation and Rail: Bihar on the National Map

A significant milestone in Bihar’s connectivity is the inauguration of the new terminal at Patna airport, costing Rs 1,200 crore, designed to handle one crore passengers annually. Complementing this is the Bihta terminal at the Air Force Station, at a cost of Rs 1,413 crore, reflecting architectural inspiration from the Mauryan and Gupta eras, and Nalanda and Vikramshila heritage.

Rail connectivity, too, has expanded dramatically. Bihar now has the highest number of Amrit Bharat trains, connecting key cities efficiently and affordably. New rail lines, including Supaul-Pipra, Hasanpur-Bithan, and Khagaria-Alauli, alongside several overbridges, enhance regional mobility, economic growth, and urban decongestion.

National Security and Political Messaging

Modi’s speech went beyond infrastructure. He reiterated a strong national security stance, referencing Operation Sindoor and issuing a stark warning to Pakistan, emphasizing India’s readiness to counter terrorism decisively. Domestically, he addressed illegal immigration in Bihar’s border districts, announcing a Demographic Mission to protect local jobs and rights, a clear political statement ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister did not spare the opposition. He called out the RJD and Congress, accusing them of treating Biharis as a vote bank while ignoring their struggles. Modi invoked the “lantern rule” under the RJD as a period of darkness marked by red terror, poor education, and forced migration, contrasting it with the development-driven agenda of the NDA government.

The Tale of Two Bihars

The contrast could not be starker. On one side, Bihar under the BJP is witnessing unprecedented infrastructural growth and social development. On the other, the RJD and its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav face ongoing legal scrutiny, including the land-for-jobs scam, which highlights decades of misgovernance and corruption.

Lalu’s tenure, often termed the “Jungle Raj”, saw a collapse in law and order, rampant corruption, and deepening caste-based politics. Violent crime was rampant, with thousands of murders, kidnappings, and riots recorded annually in the early 2000s. The RJD’s neglect of broader socio-economic development contrasted sharply with the NDA’s present focus on inclusive growth, connectivity, and institutional strengthening.

Socio-Economic Initiatives: From Rural Livelihoods to Healthcare

Beyond transport and housing, Bihar has seen remarkable social initiatives. The DAY-NRLM program distributed Rs 930 crore to over 2 lakh self-help groups, while Panchayats received over Rs 2 lakh crore in the last decade, modernizing local governance. The state has also invested Rs 11,000 crore in irrigation projects to combat flooding and support agriculture, underscoring a holistic approach to development.

Healthcare has been strengthened through projects like AIIMS Darbhanga, new medical colleges in Chhapra and Purnea, and upgraded facilities in Bhagalpur and Gaya. Food processing, too, has been promoted via the GI-tagged Makhana and the National Institute of Food Technology and Management, supporting rural economies.

Cultural Renaissance: Reviving Bihar’s Legacy

Perhaps the most symbolic of Modi’s initiatives is the resurrection of Bihar’s historical and educational legacy. The new Nalanda University campus at Rajgir spans 455 acres and incorporates net-zero energy solutions, over 100 acres of water bodies, green cover, and modern facilities for intellectual, cultural, and sporting pursuits. This initiative not only reinforces India’s Act East Policy but also positions Bihar as a hub of cultural and educational excellence.

Conclusion

From bridges and highways to airports, housing, healthcare, and universities, Bihar under the NDA government is charting a path of rapid, inclusive development. The contrast with the Lalu era, characterized by stagnation, corruption, and social discord, could not be clearer. Today’s Bihar is a testament to strategic planning, infrastructural modernization, and cultural revival, underlining PM Modi’s commitment to transforming the state into a model of growth and opportunity.

Bihar is no longer merely a political narrative; it is emerging as a beacon of India’s developmental aspirations, blending heritage, modernity, and inclusivity—a vision that promises a Viksit Bihar within a Viksit Bharat.

