Bihu, Sattriya to Feature at National SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026

The vibrant cultural traditions of Assam will take centre stage at the National SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 in Gurugram on February 19, with special performances of Bihu and Sattriya scheduled from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Leisure Valley Park.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Rural Development, the mela is being held from February 10 to February 26. The Assam segment forms part of its ongoing cultural calendar.

Around 15 artistes will present a group Bihu performance, bringing the spirit of Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year, marking the arrival of spring, to the national stage.

What Will the Assam Performances Showcase?

Bihu is known for its energetic movements, rhythmic dhol beats and colourful traditional attire. The group choreography symbolises joy, fertility and collective celebration. The February 19 showcase will highlight these elements through coordinated performances designed to reflect the festive vibrancy of Assam.

Complementing the folk exuberance will be Sattriya, one of India’s eight recognised classical dance forms. Created in the 15th century by Srimanta Sankardev, Sattriya draws from Vaishnavite traditions and blends devotion, storytelling and intricate footwork.

Performed by trained artistes, the classical presentation will add spiritual and narrative depth to the evening’s programme. Together, the two art forms are expected to offer visitors in Gurugram a rare opportunity to experience Assam’s cultural richness beyond the Northeast.

Part of National SARAS Cultural Calendar

The National SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2026 is travelling across states, featuring cultural performances alongside rural enterprise showcases.

Following the Assam evening, Punjabi singer Karan Randhawa is scheduled to perform, followed by Jasmine Kaur. Maharashtra’s traditional presentation ‘Gaurav Maharashtracha’ and a dedicated evening of Bharatanatyam and Tamil folk traditions are also lined up.

The Gurugram event continues to draw visitors with its blend of handicrafts, regional cuisine and live cultural programming, positioning SARAS Mela as a national platform for both rural livelihoods and India’s diverse performing arts traditions.