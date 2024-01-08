Bilkis Bano Rape Case: SC Pulls Up Gujarat Govt Over Early Release Of Convicts

The Supreme Court dealt a setback to the Gujarat government on Monday by revoking the state's order to release 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case. The court deemed the state's decision as unauthorized and labeled it a fraudulent act.
Justices BV Nagarthana and Ujjal Bhuyan delivered the verdict, affirming the validity of Bilkis Bano's petition against the premature release of 11 convicts.
The court stated that the Gujarat government did not have the authority to issue the directive for the early release of the convicts, as the rightful governing body with the power to make such decisions was Maharashtra, where the trial occurred, and not Gujarat.
"An application (for their early release) was filed by the convicts before the Government of Gujarat and the government is competent to consider it," noted the Supreme Court.
This story is currently unfolding and will be continuously updated.