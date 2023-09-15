Birth Certificate to be Mandatory for Aadhaar, Admission Starting Oct 1

Birth certificate will become the single document required for admission into educational institutions, obtaining a driving license, voter list preparation, Aadhaar number registration, marriage registration and several other important purposes from October 1.
This would be operational after the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 comes into effect.
The Act aims at setting up a comprehensive national and state-level database of registered births and deaths, with the ultimate aim of providing the efficiency and transparency of public services and social benefits delivery through digital registration.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement about the act stating that stating October 1 as the date on which the provisions of the Act shall come into force paving the way to help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration.
The MHA said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 (20 of 2023), the central government hereby appoints the 1st day of October, 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had led the amendment to the 1969 Act.
Under this Act, the Registrar General of India is empowered to maintain a national database of registered births and deaths. Chief Registrars and Registrars are responsible for sharing birth and death data with the national database. Each state is also required to maintain a similar database at the state level.