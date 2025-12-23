BJP Alleges Congress Suspected Its Own Leaders After Jhiram Ghati Attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the nearly 12-year-old Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack, alleging that the party itself began suspecting its own leaders in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the BJP office in Ekatma Parisar, Dr Vijay Shankar Mishra, BJP state spokesperson, expressed full support for the comments made by BJP National President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda regarding the incident.

Dr Mishra said the developments following the attack exposed deep mistrust within the Congress party.

Referring to the Jhiram Ghati massacre, in which several senior Congress leaders were killed, Dr Mishra said questions remain about the Congress’s handling of the case. He alleged that the party has maintained a vague and questionable stance on Naxalism, undermining accountability.

Dr Mishra pointed out that after the judicial inquiry commission headed by Justice Prashant Mishra submitted its report, the then Congress government under former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel did not table the report in the Chhattisgarh Assembly. Instead, an internal inquiry committee was constituted by the government.

“Why was the judicial commission’s report not presented on the floor of the Assembly? Whom was the Bhupesh Baghel government trying to protect?” Dr Mishra asked.

He added that if the report contained nothing objectionable, there was no reason to withhold it, especially if the Congress genuinely sought action against the Naxals responsible for the attack.

Taking a dig at the former Chief Minister, Dr Mishra said Baghel frequently claimed to have crucial evidence but never made it public.

He also cited a viral video allegedly showing a conversation between Congress leaders Charandas Mahant and Kawasi Lakhma, after which even Congress members reportedly began questioning possible irregularities in the case.

Highlighting BJP’s approach to Naxalism, Dr Mishra said the party has consistently taken firm action against Maoist activities, citing initiatives during Dr Raman Singh’s tenure as Chief Minister and ongoing efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

He added that by actively working to eliminate Naxalism, the BJP government is honouring the sacrifice of the slain Congress leaders, while accusing the Congress of failing to ensure justice for its own martyrs and their families.

