BJP Assam Praises Modi Government for PM KISAN Scheme Instalment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has expressed gratitude to the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government for the latest release of funds under the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Scheme. This initiative has brought smiles to millions of farmers across India, including a significant number in Assam.
In a press release, BJP Assam Pradesh Spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi highlighted the positive impact of the scheme, stating, "Under the PM KISAN Scheme, tens of thousands of farmers have benefitted, enabling them to contribute significantly towards national production."
Gogoi described the scheme as a crucial factor in strengthening the country's economic foundation. He noted that in Assam alone, 17.50 lakh farmers will receive benefits amounting to Rs. 350 crore. He praised the relentless efforts of Assam's farmers to increase agricultural production and boost agricultural exports over the past few years.
Gogoi also credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the substantial growth in the agriculture sector, underscoring agriculture as the backbone of Assam's economy. He remarked, "The manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised the contribution of our farmers by holding the farmers' convention in Varanasi mirrors the Assam Government's efforts to honour and recognise the contributions of our farmers."
The PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Scheme continues to be a significant support for farmers, bolstering their efforts and contributing to the overall economic development of the state and the country, the BJP Assam Pradesh stated further.