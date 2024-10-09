BJP Celebrates Haryana Win with Jalebi, Delivers to Rahul Gandhi's Doorstep

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to ensure Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets a taste of jalebi, a popular Indian sweet, after his remarks about a local sweet shop went viral.
The delicious twist comes in the wake of the BJP's spectacular victory in Haryana, where the party's state unit announced it had ordered a box of jalebi to be delivered to Gandhi's residence.
“On behalf of all workers Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana, jalebi has been sent to Rahul Gandhi’s house,” the Haryana BJP shared the order on X.
The playful jab stems from a speech Gandhi gave during a rally in Gohana, where he praised the renowned Matu Ram halwai for its exceptional jalebi. He suggested that this beloved sweet should be sold across India and even exported, emphasizing that mass production in a "factory" could create employment opportunities.
However, his comments quickly became fodder for memes and jokes, with many arguing that jalebi is best enjoyed fresh rather than produced in bulk.
On Tuesday, the jalebi-themed banter extended beyond Haryana, as the Gujarat BJP joined in on the fun. Party leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, were seen sharing jalebi at a “jalebi party.”
Zubin Ashara, the state media co-adviser, remarked on social media, “Rahul Gandhi is helping us achieve our dream of making India Congress-free. So, it’s our duty to fulfill his dream by making jalebi the most popular sweet today. Jalebi Party at Party office!”
As early election trends indicated a strong comeback for the BJP in Haryana, the party ordered a staggering 100 kg of jalebi to celebrate securing its third consecutive term in the state.
National party president JP Nadda relished the moment, quipping, “Yeh jo jalebi ka khwaab leke baithe the unko jalebi bhi naseeb nahin hui” (Those who were dreaming of jalebi did not even get to savour it).
This whimsical episode showcases the BJP's ability to blend humor with political commentary while celebrating their electoral success.