BJP-Congress Engage in Feud Over Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘Akbar’ Remark

Taking to platform X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, “Yesterday, the Congress party brought to the attention of the Election Commission of India serious electoral malpractices by senior leaders of the party in power. The ECI has observed prima facie the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Assam CM for his obnoxious hate speech on 18th of October in Chhattisgarh. He is actually a serial offender.”

“We hope that the ECI will follow through and take this case to its logical conclusion. Politicians, especially those holding Constitutional positions, cannot and should not be allowed to get away with such blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct. It is the only way to stop the poisoning of our public discourse and protect the sanctity of our elections and democracy itself,” he further wrote.