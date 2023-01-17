BJP National Prez JP Nadda’s Tenure Extended Till June, 2024

The tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has been extended till June next year, Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

It was speculated ahead of the National Executive meeting of BJP that Nadda, whose three-year term as the party chief (after he succeeded Amit Shah) is scheduled to conclude on 20 January this year, would get another term as the party president in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Meanwhile, with the BJP holding its National Executive meeting in the national capital, party chiefs of four poll-bound states presented the ground report before the top leadership on Monday.

Nadda on Monday said that the party has to win all nine state elections this year and then general elections in 2024.