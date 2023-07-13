BJP Leader Killed In Patna As Police Lathicharge Protestors

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was killed in Bihar’s Patna amid the ruckus as police resorted to lathi-charge against protestors on the streets who came out to show their dissent against the government over the posting of teachers in the state.
As per reports, the BJP leader, identified as Vijay Kumar Singh, died at Dakbangla Chauraha in Patna amid the ongoing protests. He was taken to a hospital, however, was declared brought dead.
Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi took to Twitter to confirm the reports of the BJP leader’s death. BJP leaders were lathicharged while they were holding a ‘Vidhan Sabha March’. Security personnel also resorted to using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the BJP workers.
After the incident came to the fore, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda took to Twitter to write, “he lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government.”
“The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges,” Nadda wrote in Hindi.
Meanwhile, Sushil Modi also lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the death of the party’s leader. The former Bihar deputy chief minister was quoted by ANI as saying, ““It is so unfortunate that one of our party workers died due to a lathi charge by the police. He died on the way to the hospital. We will lodge murder charges against the police. Nitish Kumar is responsible for all this.”
The Bihar education department issued an order to announce a ban on leaves by education department officials for the next week. The order mentioned that the leaves of district education officers, district program officers and other officials stood suspended.
Moreover, the order further said that the officials of the education department will have to seek permission from the deputy secretary KK Pathak so as to avail leaves in special circumstances.