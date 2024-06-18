BJP Leaders Target Rahul Gandhi Over Vacating Wayanad Seat

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned Rahul Gandhi's move as an "insult" to the people of Wayanad, alleging that the Congress leader had not been transparent about contesting from two seats during the elections. "He deceived them and today, after they have in good faith supported him, he is washing his hands and saying I am going to Raebareli. It is a betrayal of the people of Wayanad," Chandrasekhar told ANI.