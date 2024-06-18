BJP Leaders Target Rahul Gandhi Over Vacating Wayanad Seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his decision to vacate the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, accusing him of deceiving the people of the constituency.
Rahul Gandhi, who won both Wayanad and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats in the recent elections, has chosen to retain Raebareli and relinquish Wayanad.
Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned Rahul Gandhi's move as an "insult" to the people of Wayanad, alleging that the Congress leader had not been transparent about contesting from two seats during the elections. "He deceived them and today, after they have in good faith supported him, he is washing his hands and saying I am going to Raebareli. It is a betrayal of the people of Wayanad," Chandrasekhar told ANI.
Echoing similar sentiments, former Union Minister V Muraleedharan criticized the Congress for attempting to establish Wayanad as a Gandhi family stronghold. "It's an insult to the entire state of Kerala and especially to the people of Wayanad," Muraleedharan stated. He questioned the decision to field Priyanka Gandhi, who has no previous political ties to Kerala, from Wayanad, likening it to the family's traditional strongholds in Amethi and Raebareli.
The announcement of Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy from Wayanad was made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a special press conference. Priyanka Gandhi expressed her commitment to the constituency, saying, "I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence."
"If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be in Parliament - Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha," the announcement highlighted.
Priyanka Gandhi reassured her connection to Amethi and Raebareli despite contesting from Wayanad, pledging to support her brother Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli. "I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. We will both be present in Rae Bareli and Wayanad," she affirmed.