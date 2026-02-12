BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Seeks Action Against Rahul Gandhi Over Trade Remarks

A fresh political storm has erupted in Parliament after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a proposal in the Lok Sabha seeking action against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on the India–US interim trade agreement and the Union Budget.

Dubey has called for a discussion in the House on Gandhi’s statements, alleging that the Congress leader has “misled the country” through his criticism of the government’s economic and foreign policy decisions. In his proposal, the BJP MP has also sought stringent measures, including the termination of Gandhi’s parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on contesting elections.

The move comes in response to Rahul Gandhi’s sharp attack on the government during parliamentary proceedings, in which he alleged that India’s interests were compromised by the interim trade agreement with the United States. Gandhi had argued that at a time when global power dynamics are shifting, and economic tools are increasingly being used strategically, the government must safeguard national interests with greater caution.

The Centre, on its part, has acknowledged that the global order is going through a period of instability, with economic and strategic leverage being deployed as instruments of influence. However, BJP leaders have strongly rejected Gandhi’s claims, accusing him of undermining the country’s position on international platforms.

In an interaction with the media, Dubey clarified that there is no plan to move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi. However, he alleged that the Congress leader’s statements were influenced by foreign interests, including references to global financier George Soros, and claimed that Gandhi’s remarks had harmed the country’s image.

The BJP has ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s criticism, describing him as an “immature leader” and alleging that he has consistently taken positions that weaken India’s global standing. The Congress, meanwhile, has maintained that raising questions on policy decisions is part of democratic accountability and parliamentary debate.