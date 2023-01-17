BJP National Executive Meet: PM Modi Hails Kashi-Tamil Sangamam

After the successful conclusion of the month-long cultural unity programme, Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during BJP national executive meeting on Monday asked party workers to sketch such events in future for strong cultural national unity.

As per sources, the first day of a two-day-long BJP national executive meeting also witnessed some non-political decisions too.

Laying emphasis on programs that bind the nation in one thread, PM Modi asked party workers, to insist on organizing more programs like the Kashi-Tamil Sangam, so that all the states share their culture, civilization and heritage with each other and the country unites culturally in the one thread of unity. "PM also stressed that there should be an exchange of languages and culture between states," sources said.

According to party sources, other programmes like Mann Ki Baat, wherein PM Modi continuously connects with the public on topics of public concern and motivates them, were also discussed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year inaugurated the 30-day long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Reflecting the significance of PM Modi's efforts of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event aimed to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu - two of the country's most significant ancient origins for learning.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday also told that the attendees of the BJP executive meeting thanked PM Modi for binding the nation firmly in a thread of unity through cultural heritage and cultural spirit.