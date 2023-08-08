BJP Holds Parliamentary Party Meeting Ahead of No Confidence Motion Debate

Ahead of the no-confidence debate scheduled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting.
The meeting was attended by BJP national chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya.
It may be mentioned that Modi-led NDA government will face a no-confidence motion in the lower house of Parliament that was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance and accepted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
The no-confidence motion was presented by MP Gaurav Gogoi over the Opposition’s demand for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur and a statement from the prime minister.
On August 10, PM Modi will reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion.