BJP Poised to Surpass 400 Seats in 7th Phase of LS Elections: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections aims to push the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seat count beyond 400. "In the first six phases, the BJP has achieved a record number of seats, and the seventh phase will take us past 400. I thank the people for their support," Thakur said to ANI on Wednesday.
The BJP, along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, has set an ambitious goal of securing over 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Thakur emphasized that the electorate values stability, continuity, and strong, honest leadership in the government. "The citizens understand the importance of stability and continuity for the country and the need for strong and honest leadership," he added.
Highlighting economic progress, Thakur mentioned that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s economy has advanced significantly and is on track to become the third-largest economy within the next five years. "What the Congress could not achieve in 60 years, PM Modi has accomplished in 10 years," Thakur remarked.
Thakur also criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing out that Kejriwal could conduct a roadshow in the city's sweltering 47-degree heat but sought bail citing health issues. "He is exposed once again. It is clear that he can do a roadshow in 47-degree temperatures but asks for bail due to supposed ill health," Thakur commented.
This statement follows the Supreme Court's Registry's refusal to grant an urgent hearing for Kejriwal's plea to extend his interim bail. The Supreme Court had previously granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, with instructions to surrender on June 2. The Registry indicated that Kejriwal could approach the trial court for regular bail.