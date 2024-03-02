BJP Set to Announce First List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is soon expected to release a first list of candidates with over 100 names for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, reports emerged on Saturday.
This development comes after the crucial central election committee (CEC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence, sources said.
The meeting which began at around 10:30 pm on Thursday reportedly ended in the wee hours on Friday.
According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, State Presidents, In-charges, Co- Incharges, and Election In-charges of various states were among others present in this meeting.
According to reports, the party associated with the color saffron is likely to announce approximately 100 candidates in its initial list. The BJP-led NDA has set a target of winning 400 seats in the upcoming general elections.