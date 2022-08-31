BJP Sets ED, CBI On Anyone Who Opposes Them: Bhupen Borah

The president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah on Wednesday said that everyone who stands against the BJP has to bear the brunt of CBI and ED.

The Congress leader was in New Delhi in connection with a case related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act when he batted several questions.

Speaking on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoning the Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta, Borah made the above comments.