BJP Sets ED, CBI On Anyone Who Opposes Them: Bhupen Borah

The president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah on Wednesday said that everyone who stands against the BJP has to bear the brunt of CBI and ED.
The Congress leader was in New Delhi in connection with a case related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act when he batted several questions.
Speaking on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoning the Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta, Borah made the above comments.
He said, “ED and CBI are used against anyone who opposes the BJP. Angkita was summoned in relation to the Saradha scam.”
Borah went on, “When the scam took place, Angkita was just a student.”
Aiming a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Assam Congress President said, “BJP should first answer the questions we have been asking for so long.”