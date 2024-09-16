BJP To Push 'One Nation, One Election' Agenda Despite 2024 Election Setback
Despite facing a setback in the 2024 parliamentary elections, the BJP-led government remains resolute in advancing the key agenda it promised when Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took office in 2014, according to reports.
During its first two terms, the Modi government successfully implemented several high-profile pledges, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another significant commitment made by the BJP is the concept of "One Nation, One Election," which proposes conducting state assembly and parliamentary elections simultaneously.
Reports indicate that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is determined to make this simultaneous election model a reality during its current term. The BJP is reportedly seeking to garner support from other political parties to push the initiative forward, despite opposition from several parties and leaders, especially from non-BJP-ruled states.
Prime Minister Modi has consistently championed reforms in India’s electoral process, emphasizing that simultaneous elections could conserve resources, reduce the strain on the administrative apparatus, and save public funds. The High-Level Committee on ‘One Nation, One Election,’ led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, has argued that the current system of frequent elections creates uncertainty, impacts policy-making, and hinders development initiatives. The committee further asserted that simultaneous elections would provide policy stability, make voting more convenient for citizens, and likely increase voter turnout.
The Prime Minister, in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, reiterated his support for the reform, urging all political parties to back the proposal. "Frequent elections disrupt the country’s progress. Every three to six months, there are elections, and this impacts every aspect of governance. The nation must come together for One Nation, One Election," Modi stated.
In parallel, preparations are also underway to conduct the long-delayed nationwide Census, reports revealed. However, a decision on whether the Census will include caste-based data remains pending. While opposition parties such as the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Samajwadi Party (SP) have been calling for a caste census, NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has also voiced support for the measure.
The Census, originally scheduled for 2021, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet been conducted. This vital exercise, typically held every ten years, provides crucial socio-economic and demographic data, playing an essential role in governance and policy-making. The last Census was carried out in 2011.