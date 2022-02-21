BJP Will Form Its Own Govt In Manipur Says Assam CM Sarma

He said, “NPP will not be a part of the next government in Manipur. BJP on its own will form the new government.”

The Assam CM further attacked his Meghalaya counterpart; saying that CM Conrad Sangma led NPP had “no values”.

CM Sarma, who is also the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said, “Forget NPP. Such parties have no value. Nobody in this world knows that such a party exists.”

“The NPP MLAs became ministers in Manipur government at the mercy of the BJP. The NPP had nothing to show on their own,” he added.

Notably, CM Sarma was campaigning for BJP’s candidate from Moirang, M Prithiraj Singh ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

The NPP’s candidate for the polls is Santi Singh and Congress’ candidate is Sharatchandra Singh from Moriang seat.

CM Sarma took to Twitter to share about his visit to the state. He wrote, “Manipur is reverberating with support for BJP. Glad to joined flag hoisting ceremony of @BJP4Manipur candidate for Moirang @Prithviraj27mrg in presence of Union Min Sri @byadavbjp Hon CM Sri @NBirenSingh, BJP Spokesperson Sri @sambitswaraj & senior leaders”