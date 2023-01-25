Kerala: BJP Workers Booked for Protesting Against BBC Docu Screening

A case was registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protestors for unlawful assembly and traffic disruption in Kerala.

According to reports, the incident was reported in Thiruvananthapuram where BJP workers were protesting on the streets of Poojapura and Manaveeyam Veedhi at the location where the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Youth Congress screened the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre has banned the BBC documentary describing it as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative.

On Monday night (January 23), a group of students at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) organised the screening of the documentary inside the campus. The screening was organised by the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) and the Muslim Student Federation, known as the Fraternity group, and over 50 students from these groups attended the screening.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student leader Mahesh said, "We have escalated the matter to the University authorities and have demanded action on the organisers. The group is organising screening without permission inside the campus premises."

Later, the Hyderabad Police said that they have received the information about the movie screening but no written complaint was lodged.

On Monday administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi also warned against screening the BBC documentary on the campus after a group of students released a pamphlet inviting students to a screening of the film at the students union's office at 9 pm on Tuesday (January 24).

The JNU Students Union wrote to the university administration over its firm advisory against the screening of the BBC documentary stating that they "do not seek to create any form of disharmony" and their purpose is to only watch it on the campus. It also mentioned in the letter that the students with "voluntary interest" would take part in the screening.